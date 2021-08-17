 Skip to main content
All-League Football 2020-21
All-League Football 2020-21

Eaton hangs it up

In this file photo Naselle head football coach, Jeff Easton, hugs his players after winning the 1B District IV football championship 48-22 against Mossyrock, Thursday, March 18, in Naselle. The win was bittersweet as Eaton announced his retirement from coaching after serving 32 years at the helm for Naselle.

 The Daily News file, courtesy of Rob Hilson

2A Greater St. Helens League

Offensive POY: Luke Price (Ridgefield)

Defensive POY: Bailey Meek (Ridgefield)

First-team offense

TE: Emmanuel Cruz (Woodland)

OL: Jason Bowman (Woodland)

Second-team Offense

QB: J.J. Fuerst (Woodland)

RB: Deacon Dietz (Mark Morris)

WR: Langston Bartell (Mark Morris)

OL: Gunnar Henthorn (Mark Morris)

First-team Defense

DL: Michael Karchesky (Woodland)

LB: Daeton Lofgren (Woodland)

Second-team defense

DL: Mark Morales (Woodland)

LB: Tim Sears (Mark Morris)

DB: Jamison Watson (Mark Morris), Justin Philpot (Woodland)

1A TriCo

Co-Offensive POY: Wyatt Partridge (Castle Rock), CJ Hamblin (Seton Catholic)

Defensive POY: Landon Gardner (Castle Rock)

Lineman of the Year: Jonah McGary (Castle Rock)

First-team Offense

RB: Wyatt Partridge (Castle Rock)

OL: Jonah McGary (Castle Rock), David Garcia (Castle Rock)

Second-team Offense

QB: Chance Naugle (Castle Rock)

WR: Chase Rusher (Castle Rock)

TE/H: Austin McQuilliams (Castle Rock), Adam Partridge (Castle Rock)

OL: Gage Cayan (Castle Rock)

OL: Grant Kincaid (Castle Rock)

First-team defense

DL: Landon Gardner (Castle Rock), Jonah McGary (Castle Rock)

LB: Austin McQuilliams (Castle Rock), David Garcia (Castle Rock)

DB: Lane Partridge (Castle Rock)

KR: Wyatt Partridge (Castle Rock)

Second-team Defense

LB: Adam Partridge (Castle Rock)

DB: Emmet Falter (Castle Rock)

Honorable Mentions:

OL: Bo Huckleberry (Castle Rock)

DL: Mason Chisholm (Castle Rock)

LB: Ethan Inman (Castle Rock)

DB: Hayden Curtis (Castle Rock), Isaac Trigsted (Castle Rock)

2B East/West

Coach of the Year: Eric Hansen (Wahkiakum)

Offense

MVP: Jake Leitz (Wahkiakum)

QB: Brody Carlson (Wahkiakum)

RB: Dylan Simonson (Ilwaco)

RB: Chance Cothren (Wahkiakum)

OL: Ashden Niemeyer (Wahkiakum)

OL: Eli Moon (Wahkiakum), Mikey Rodda (Ilwaco)

Honorable Mention

OL: Gunner Bemis (Toutle Lake), Damion Curl (Wahkiakum), Jacobie Johnson (Ilwaco)

Defense

MVP: Ashden Niemeyer (Wahkiakum)

DL: Eli Moon (Wahkiakum), Damion Curl (Wahkiakum)

LB: Jake Leitz (Wahkiakum), Chance Cothren (Wahkiakum)

Special Teams

P: Nate Hopkins (Ilwaco)

Honorable Mention

DL: Mikey Rodda (Ilwaco), Gunner Bemis (Toutle Lake), Jackson Wilkin (Ilwaco)

LB: Gabe Moon (Wahkiakum)

DB: Tanner Brasket (Ilwaco), Boston Caron (Ilwaco)

2B North-South

Coach of the Year: Mike Christensen (Toledo)

Offense

MVP: Jackson Esary (Kalama)

1st Team

QB: Danny Dalsted (Onalaska) and Ryan Bloomstrom (Toledo)

RB: Bradey O'Neil (Kalama), Davin Kinsman (Toledo)

WR: Carlo Arceo-Hansen (Toledo), Jack Doerty (Kalama)

OL: Hunter Smith (Toledo), Ethan McAleny (Toledo)

K: Nate Anderson (Kalama)

Kick Return: Jack Doerty (Kalama)

Second Team

RB: Trey Rego (Toledo)

WR: Max Cox (Kalama)

OL: Preston Armstrong (Kalama), Ryan Cooney (Kalama)

OL: Syrus Blanchi (Kalama), Joshhill Tilton (Toledo)

1st Team Defense

DL: Preston Amrstong (Kalama), Ethan Mcaleny (Toledo)

DB: Carlo Arceo-Hansen (Toledo)

Second Team

DL: Gino (Caleb) Santi (Kalama), Ryan Cooney (Kalama), Joshhill Tilton (Toledo)

LB: Jack Doerty (Kalama), Davin Kinsman (Toledo), Jesse Towns (Toledo), Jacob Marley (Toledo)

DB: Nate Anderson (Kalama), Trey Rego (Toledo)

Punter: Nate Anderson (Kalama)

Honorable Mention

DL: Gage Beck (Kalama)

LB: Theo Kroll (Kalama)

1B PAC 5

Coach of the Year: Jeff Eaton (Naselle)

1st Team Offense

QB: Warren Wirkkala (Naselle)

RB: Jimmy Strange (Naselle), Joey Strange (Naselle)

TE/WR: Jason Harman (Naselle)

OL: Daniel Holt (Naselle), George Wilson (Naselle)

1st Team Defense

DL: Aiden Freitas (Winlock), Daniel Holt (Naselle)

LB: Jimmy Strange (Naselle), Joey Strange (Naselle)

DB: Jason Harman (Naselle), Neal Patching (Winlock)

Honorable Mention

DL: Warren Wirkkala (Naselle)

*3A/4A GSHL did not release All-League teams

**All-League lists limited to area players

