All-League Football 2020-21

2A Greater St. Helens League
Offensive POY: Luke Price (Ridgefield)
Defensive POY: Bailey Meek (Ridgefield)
First-team offense
TE: Emmanuel Cruz (Woodland)
OL: Jason Bowman (Woodland)
Second-team Offense
QB: J.J. Fuerst (Woodland)
RB: Deacon Dietz (Mark Morris)
WR: Langston Bartell (Mark Morris)
OL: Gunnar Henthorn (Mark Morris)
First-team Defense
DL: Michael Karchesky (Woodland)
LB: Daeton Lofgren (Woodland)
Second-team defense
DL: Mark Morales (Woodland)
LB: Tim Sears (Mark Morris)
DB: Jamison Watson (Mark Morris), Justin Philpot (Woodland)
1A TriCo
Co-Offensive POY: Wyatt Partridge (Castle Rock), CJ Hamblin (Seton Catholic)
Defensive POY: Landon Gardner (Castle Rock)
Lineman of the Year: Jonah McGary (Castle Rock)
First-team Offense
RB: Wyatt Partridge (Castle Rock)
OL: Jonah McGary (Castle Rock), David Garcia (Castle Rock)
Second-team Offense
QB: Chance Naugle (Castle Rock)
WR: Chase Rusher (Castle Rock)
TE/H: Austin McQuilliams (Castle Rock), Adam Partridge (Castle Rock)
OL: Gage Cayan (Castle Rock)
OL: Grant Kincaid (Castle Rock)
First-team defense
DL: Landon Gardner (Castle Rock), Jonah McGary (Castle Rock)
LB: Austin McQuilliams (Castle Rock), David Garcia (Castle Rock)
DB: Lane Partridge (Castle Rock)
KR: Wyatt Partridge (Castle Rock)
Second-team Defense
LB: Adam Partridge (Castle Rock)
DB: Emmet Falter (Castle Rock)
Honorable Mentions:
OL: Bo Huckleberry (Castle Rock)
DL: Mason Chisholm (Castle Rock)
LB: Ethan Inman (Castle Rock)
DB: Hayden Curtis (Castle Rock), Isaac Trigsted (Castle Rock)
2B East/West
Coach of the Year: Eric Hansen (Wahkiakum)
Offense
MVP: Jake Leitz (Wahkiakum)
QB: Brody Carlson (Wahkiakum)
RB: Dylan Simonson (Ilwaco)
RB: Chance Cothren (Wahkiakum)
OL: Ashden Niemeyer (Wahkiakum)
OL: Eli Moon (Wahkiakum), Mikey Rodda (Ilwaco)
Honorable Mention
OL: Gunner Bemis (Toutle Lake), Damion Curl (Wahkiakum), Jacobie Johnson (Ilwaco)
Defense
MVP: Ashden Niemeyer (Wahkiakum)
DL: Eli Moon (Wahkiakum), Damion Curl (Wahkiakum)
LB: Jake Leitz (Wahkiakum), Chance Cothren (Wahkiakum)
Special Teams
P: Nate Hopkins (Ilwaco)
Honorable Mention
DL: Mikey Rodda (Ilwaco), Gunner Bemis (Toutle Lake), Jackson Wilkin (Ilwaco)
LB: Gabe Moon (Wahkiakum)
DB: Tanner Brasket (Ilwaco), Boston Caron (Ilwaco)
2B North-South
Coach of the Year: Mike Christensen (Toledo)
Offense
MVP: Jackson Esary (Kalama)
1st Team
QB: Danny Dalsted (Onalaska) and Ryan Bloomstrom (Toledo)
RB: Bradey O'Neil (Kalama), Davin Kinsman (Toledo)
WR: Carlo Arceo-Hansen (Toledo), Jack Doerty (Kalama)
OL: Hunter Smith (Toledo), Ethan McAleny (Toledo)
K: Nate Anderson (Kalama)
Kick Return: Jack Doerty (Kalama)
Second Team
RB: Trey Rego (Toledo)
WR: Max Cox (Kalama)
OL: Preston Armstrong (Kalama), Ryan Cooney (Kalama)
OL: Syrus Blanchi (Kalama), Joshhill Tilton (Toledo)
1st Team Defense
DL: Preston Amrstong (Kalama), Ethan Mcaleny (Toledo)
DB: Carlo Arceo-Hansen (Toledo)
Second Team
DL: Gino (Caleb) Santi (Kalama), Ryan Cooney (Kalama), Joshhill Tilton (Toledo)
LB: Jack Doerty (Kalama), Davin Kinsman (Toledo), Jesse Towns (Toledo), Jacob Marley (Toledo)
DB: Nate Anderson (Kalama), Trey Rego (Toledo)
Punter: Nate Anderson (Kalama)
Honorable Mention
DL: Gage Beck (Kalama)
LB: Theo Kroll (Kalama)
1B PAC 5
Coach of the Year: Jeff Eaton (Naselle)
1st Team Offense
QB: Warren Wirkkala (Naselle)
RB: Jimmy Strange (Naselle), Joey Strange (Naselle)
TE/WR: Jason Harman (Naselle)
OL: Daniel Holt (Naselle), George Wilson (Naselle)
1st Team Defense
DL: Aiden Freitas (Winlock), Daniel Holt (Naselle)
LB: Jimmy Strange (Naselle), Joey Strange (Naselle)