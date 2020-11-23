Alaska signs deal for more 737s

Days after the Federal Aviation Administration cleared Boeing's 737 MAX to fly passengers again, Alaska Airlines became the first carrier to expand its fleet of the aircraft.

Alaska announced Monday it will lease 13 MAXs from Los Angeles-based Air Lease Corp (ALC).

Alaska already has 32 MAXs on order directly from Boeing, five of which are expected to be flying by summer 2021. Alaska will begin flying the 737-9 MAX in March.

Following so soon after the plane was ungrounded, the transaction indicates that airlines willing to take new jets in the middle of a historic aviation downturn can get excellent discounted deals.

ALC has 138 MAXs on order, one of the largest commitments to the plane among lessors. With airlines around the world having parked many of their aircraft because of low demand for air travel, all airplane leasing companies are scrambling to place their jets.

Alaska, like Southwest in the U.S. and Ryanair in Europe, is seeking to take advantage of the downturn to try to strengthen its position and even increase its market share as rivals contract.