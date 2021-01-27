State fines Yakima fruit company $150,000 for COVID 19 safety precautions

COWICHE — A Yakima area fruit grower and processor has been fined more than $150,000 by the Washington state Department of Labor & Industries for violating COVID-19 workplace requirements designed to help keep workers safe on the job.

This week, L&I said it notified Evans Fruit Co., Inc. it is being cited for two willful serious violations for not following workplace COVID-19 mask and social distancing requirements. This is the third time in recent months that the company has been cited for COVID safety and health violations.

The violations are willful in that the company knew employees were required to wear masks and the employer knowingly did not enforce it, according to a press release.

Because the violations are considered willful, the penalty is 10 times larger. "The violations are deemed serious due to the risk of serious illness or death from exposure to COVID-19," the department said in a statement.

L&I opened the latest inspection Oct. 14, 2020 after receiving an anonymous complaint about several safety and health issues at the Cowiche worksite, including a lack of social distancing.