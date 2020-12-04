A year filled with tragedy has given Trail Blazers’ Rodney Hood a new perspective on life and basketball

Hood has also experienced loss in the past year. He said his AAU coach passed away from cancer earlier this year. Plus, he lost his nephew to gun violence when he was shot six times in Alabama over something Hood called “petty.”

“That’s somebody I used to babysit when I was younger,” he said.

The constant grief at times has been all consuming.

“So, I’ve been flying all over the country, going to funerals and trying to be there for my family, trying to be in good spirits, trying to just push through,” Hood said.

According to Hood, he hadn’t dealt with a lot of death in his life until this year, so having three important people pass away so recently has hit him hard and put things into perspective.

“When it comes to basketball and what I’m dealing with, with my injury and all that, it comes second nature. When it comes to life or death and loved ones leaving, having to be there for your family, not just emotionally, but financially or physically,” he said. “So, it’s been tough. It’s been tough all the way around, but you know it’s part of life. Part of life is dying and you just have to pick up where you left off.”