911 calls on hold for hours, then Portland police closed them without response, records show

But no one apparently has gone back to do a full review. Police officials indicated they involved lower-level crime reports with no immediate threat of physical harm.

During the last week in August, for example, Jones said supervisors in all three Portland police precincts directed emergency dispatch to close out numerous calls for service that had been on hold for hours.

In just two days — Aug. 21 and 23 — police closed at least 38 calls to 911 without police response or contact with the caller, according to emergency dispatch records.

When a dispatch supervisor reminded a police sergeant in late August of the police obligation to make contact with callers before closing out a call, one sergeant told the dispatch supervisor that the Police Bureau “was far too busy to make those calls,” Jones wrote.

“That is certainly true, just as it is true that BOEC is far too busy to make the calls or to receive the inevitable calls from angry complaints wondering why police have not responded,” Jones wrote to his boss.

On Aug. 21, an East Precinct sergeant before 9 a.m. directed a dispatch supervisor to close out more than 10 calls that had been holding in a police que for more than five hours, according to Jones.