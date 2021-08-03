 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $1,500,000

7 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $1,500,000

  • Updated
7 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $1,500,000

See "virtual tour" for video! Get above the clouds in this sprawling custom built mountain-top estate featuring a private waterfall, 4 creeks, 7 hole putting green, recording studio, bar, & best views on the mtn. 45 minutes to Portland and only 6 miles from town. Giant custom raised map of WA. Potential ADU above studio. Lot features multiple creek-side cabin building sites. Space for Heli-pad. Lot next door also for sale w/ well & groundwork done. Combine and build a compound!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News