7 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $1,500,000

See "virtual tour" for video! Get above the clouds in this sprawling custom built mountain-top estate featuring a private waterfall, 4 creeks, 7 hole putting green, recording studio, bar, & best views on the mtn. 45 minutes to Portland and only 6 miles from town. Giant custom raised map of WA. Potential ADU above studio. Lot features multiple creek-side cabin building sites. Space for Heli-pad. Lot next door also for sale w/ well & groundwork done. Combine and build a compound!