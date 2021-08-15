 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $475,000

Gorgeous sunsets are waiting for you! This Highland Park home has amazing views that get better when the leaves fall. Enjoy the seasonal views of the Columbia River. Rare 6 brm/2.5 baths on 1/3 of an acre has room for everyone! All bedrooms have walk in closets! The backyard is fully fenced, has raised garden beds and has a calming water feature. Many fruit trees on the property. 2 living spaces give even more opportunities for elbow room! RV parking, shed and all appliances stay!

