5 takeaways from Portland Trail Blazers preseason

But so far, the team’s new-look defense is a circus. Coach Terry Stotts noted that the transition defense is poor, defensive rebounding is weak and the Blazers are allowing far too many three-point attempts, also a huge problem last season. Denver got off 90 in two games last week, making 37 for 41.1%.

“Those are the three areas and some of it is tactical and some of it is communication,” Stotts said. “Some of it was that teams were making good plays against us. We’re just very inconsistent on things that we were trying to get done.”

Maybe Portland should revert to easier concepts and even some of what the team did in the past and allow improvement to come from having improved personnel. Then, add elements piecemeal throughout the season.

Stotts said he does not want to abandon certain schemes, especially those promoting greater aggression against pick and rolls and dribble handoffs, and crisper backside rotations.

Stotts said the Blazers also must incorporate “some of the things that we’ve done in the past, as well.”