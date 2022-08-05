5 questions for Ducks as camp opens

Oregon opens fall camp this afternoon with position battles to determine and a two-deep to sort out.

Here are five of the biggest questions facing the Ducks as camp begins:

1) Does Bo Nix pull away at QB?

Nix ended spring clearly ahead of Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield. He’s got the experience and presence that the two freshmen haven’t yet gained, but there is still a competition to win.

Even if this battle is largely being viewed as Nix’s to lose, that’s not how it should be approached from inside the room. It’s not just about beating two less experienced players for a job, it’s about Nix winning it without a shadow of doubt and winning the room in the process.

2) Who emerges as the pass rushers?

Anyone can name Brandon Dorlus, Bradyn Swinson and DJ Johnson as the obvious players to likely lead the Ducks in sacks this fall. But they can’t go it alone. Oregon’s lack of pass rush last season, especially when it didn’t come from Kayvon Thibodeaux, is being glazed over and it shouldn’t be — it was the worst since sacks became an official statistic.

Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi can certainly put players in a better position and be more aggressive than Tim DeRuyter, but the players have to get home and win in the trenches.

3) Who wins the kicking competitions?

Oregon is going to have a new punter in either Adam Barry or Ross James. Andrew Boyle or Alex Bales will handle kickoffs. Boyle could also push Camden Lewis for place kicking duties. Someone’s got to be the holder.

Other than long snapper Karsten Battles, all the kicking batteries could change.

4) What will the rotation look like at running back?

Oregon has replenished its depth chart at running back, which was momentarily down to one in January. The order is very much up for grabs. Byron Cardwell Jr. appears to enter camp atop the chart, but Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving did well at Minnesota last season. Noah Whittington was productive at Western Kentucky and showed some game-breaking ability during the spring game. Sean Dollars is coming off injury and could vie for a big role as well. Jordan James will have a hard time breaking through as a true freshman, but nobody ahead of him has so proven themselves as to be untouchable.

5) How many freshmen make the two-deep?

Outside of the line of scrimmage, inside linebacker and quarterback, Oregon has a lack of proven players at several spots and is thin in the secondary. It’s possible several freshmen end up on the two-deep to open the season, especially in the defensive backfield.