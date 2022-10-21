5 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $799,900

All the perks of new construction, with none of the wait or hassle! This sprawling 2018 ranch home sits on nearly 3 acres of flat, usable land only ~10 minutes from the I-5 Woodland exit. Nearby boating, fishing, hunting and camping makes this the perfect home base for your next adventure! 3-car garage. Large RV pad w/ hookups. Oversized primary bedroom with a massive walk-in tile shower and walk-in closet. Plenty of room left for a shop, additional parking, and additional landscaping.