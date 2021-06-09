 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $747,000

Country Living in style inspired with natural lighting illuminating the tranquility of the creek and adjacent river. Farmable rich soil and room for an ADU. Back up generator, well and high speed internet. Crown molding, rich American cherry custom cabinetry celebrate this executive home. Master suite complete with sitting room, walk-in shower, soaking tub, separate vanities and walk-in dressing room. Bedroom on main with on suite bathroom. Seller is the Listing Broker View More

