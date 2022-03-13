 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $699,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $699,900

Close in home with a 40x20 SHOP on acreage! Located less than 10 minutes to I-5 and 35 min to PDX, this home sits on quiet acreage at a dead-end private road. Enjoy the views from your hot tub or sprawling covered deck. Large master bedroom located on the main. 4 add'l bedrooms upstairs and a large loft. Well laid out floor plan with tons of sq. footage! Updated kitchen! RV hookups including water and sewer. Tons of property to explore.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News