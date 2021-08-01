5 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $599,000

OPEN HOUSE SUN 7/25 12-3pm! Craftsmanship abounds on this remodeled Woodland home! Generous .31 acre lot with a large shop, RV parking, & second living area over shop with 2 bedrooms/1bathroom, family room & kitchen! Beautiful interior with incredible custom wood accents & details. Kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counters. Cozy wood burning fireplace! Main home has 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, family room, dining room & huge recreation room! Great yard & patio! Must see, Incredible home!