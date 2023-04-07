Located in the coveted Meriwether community in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood, this rare 5 bedroom home has ample space, tons of natural lighting, and covered patio in the great sized fenced in backyard ready for spring flowers in the raised beds. Mother in law suite potential on the main floor with a full bathroom, island in the chef's kitchen, and spacious main living area. 4 bedrooms on upper floor with ensuite in the primary bedroom, loft area for potential office space, and utility room!
5 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $515,000
