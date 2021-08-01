 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $464,900

5 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $464,900

5 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $464,900

Open House Sat 07/24 1-3pm. It's a 5 bedroom!! This home is very well cared for and has plenty of room for your family. Plenty of natural light with new flooring, a spacious floor plan, large bedrooms, huge master bedroom and bathroom with soaking tub, RV parking, three car garage and a she shed/newer appliances. This home won't last.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News