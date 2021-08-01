Open House Sat 07/24 1-3pm. It's a 5 bedroom!! This home is very well cared for and has plenty of room for your family. Plenty of natural light with new flooring, a spacious floor plan, large bedrooms, huge master bedroom and bathroom with soaking tub, RV parking, three car garage and a she shed/newer appliances. This home won't last.
5 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $464,900
