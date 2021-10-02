5 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $1,100,000

Rare waterfront property on Horse Shoe Lake, approx 75 ft of frontage! Enjoy fishing, swimming, hot tubbing from your private dock, without having to leave town! Boat lift, gourmet kitchen, large vaulted master w/FP, built-ins, jetted tub, walk-in shower. Huge 5th bdrm/rec, potential separate living quarters on main, bonus office, 4 car garage, much much more. Unobstructed views from almost every room. Newer roof, new flooring, SS appliances, quartz, more. Open Sun 9/26 12-3