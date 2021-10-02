 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Longview - $699,000

Luxurious Custom Built Residence on Park Hill! Features 4,900 SF, 5 bdrms, 3.5 bthrms, atrium entry/foyer, frml living rm w/vaulted ceilings, frml dining rm, family rm w/FP & walls of windows, remodeled kitchen w/SS appls-dbl ovens-quartz countertops, master suite on main w/2 walk-in closets, jetted tub & marble shower, rec rm on LL, den/office, craft rm, utility rm on main, large mechanical/storage rm, large deck for entertaining, heat pump, ample storage, 2 water heaters, and a 3 car garage.

