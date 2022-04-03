5 Bedroom Home in Longview - $674,900

This 5 bedroom 2.75 bath house has so many recent upgrades in the massive remodel...it's impossible to list them all! Highlights: Completely REMODELED Kitchen & Baths (cabinets,quartz counters, appliances,fixtures),NEW Plumbing; Electrical; Drywall; Lighting; Deck Railing; EXTENSIVE Millwork; Doors, Hardware, Flooring, Closets, Barn Doors.. and on and on it goes. There is just so much more.Ask agent for features list. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE! Take the stairs or take the elevator...