 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Longview - $595,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Longview - $595,000

Beautifully Updated 3,072 SF 4 or 5 Bed 3 Bath w/ NEW Roof, NEW Heat Pump, NEW Flooring, RV Parking, Deck w/ City, Territorial & River Views, Great Cul De Sac Location. Main Floor Primary Bedroom & Bathroom. Main Floor Office/Bedroom. Spacious Kitchen w/ Granite & SS Apps, Pantry. Dining Room w/Laminate Hardwood Floor. Huge Living Room/Great Room. Lower Level Basement w/Family Room. Spacious Laundry. Landscaped & Sprinkled Grounds. Fenced Dog Run. Large Terraced Lot. Trails. Outbuilding/Shed.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News