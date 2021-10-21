5 Bedroom Home in Longview - $539,900

5 bedroom 4.5 bath home with over 3499 sq. ft. 2 story with 3 beds/2 bath upstairs with large game room and 2 bed 2.5 bath living room dining room and gourmet kitchen and 2 utility rooms on main with natural gas. Huge master suite with w/in closet/shower and jetted heated jacuzzi bath tub &make up vanity with quartz counters. 2 Rv spots full garden huge shop, covered patio + garden shed in fenced back yard. Home sold as is, seller is Licensed Realtor for State of WA