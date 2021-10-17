5 Bedroom Home in Longview - $535,000

Multigenerational living at it's best!! Single story home with an additional living quarters! Main home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, UPDATED kitchen, bathrooms, lighting, flooring..Generous space in kitchen, dining room, family and living room. Split bedroom floor plan. ADU has it's own kitchen, 3/4 bath, laundry area plus 2 bedrooms and a private patio area. Spacious lot, almost a half acre, fully fenced back yard with a shed. Large concrete patio. This is the one!