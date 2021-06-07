 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Longview - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Longview - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Longview - $499,900

Just wow! This lovely Longview home is waiting for you. Sitting on just short of 5 acres with an assortment of fruit trees, you'll feel like you're at a getaway. This unique home features vaulted ceilings, new floors, an updated kitchen, an office loft in the master and RV parking. Feel like you're on a getaway, every day! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News