5 Bedroom Home in Longview - $490,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Longview - $490,000

WEST LONGVIEW -- Located in Coal Creek Area -- 1.28 Acres -- 2102 Sqft -- Living Room & Family Room -- Open Floor Plan --REMODELED Kitchen w/ Quartz Countertops & Stainless Appliances -- 5 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom -- Primary Room w/ Bathroom & Large Closet -- Laundry Room & Mud Room -- Fireplace -- Vinyl Windows -- Vaulted Ceilings -- Hardwoods -- Carpet -- RV Parking -- Partially Fenced -- Fire Pit -- Outbuilding/ Shed -- Deck -- Garden Space -- Approximately 45 Minutes to Vancouver/ PDX Area.

