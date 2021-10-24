 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Longview - $479,000

Open house Sun 11-3pm Updated move in ready daylight ranch boasting 3064 sqft. Main level features large picture windows, open floor plan, sleek flring, & wood burning fireplace in living room. Kitchen is enhanced w/ SS appliances & equipped w/ ample cabinetry & counterspace, & offers lovely views from the breakfast table area. This incredible home comes w/ a fully-finished lower level w/ luxury vinyl plank flooring, a cozy wood burning stove, & plenty of space to entertain. New roof in 2020

