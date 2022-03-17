Beautiful private estate with plenty of room to play! Effectively built 2001! Easy access to I-5. lots of natural light throughout! Incredible master suite with loft & two decks, custom kitchen & granite open to large sized family room with large windows! In ground pool, sun room, wine room, newer 30x40 shop, large garage & ready for sauna. Running creek, play house & ponds. Don't miss out on this incredible secluded estate!
5 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $940,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BUNKER HILL — The remains of a deceased person in a single-vehicle car accident were discovered Friday off Abernathy Creek Road, northwest of …
A woman died after lighting a fire and then stabbing herself in the neck near a Longview gas station in early January.
The block of storefronts next to the Allen Street Bridge in west Kelso were torn down Wednesday.
Dozens of passenger cars and trucks illegally parked in Longview were impounded this week in the police department’s concentrated sweep of aba…
Kelso’s long-planned railroad overpass along Hazel Street is on the verge of moving into construction phase.
Kelso officers removed a small, homemade explosive found by a student on a Kelso elementary school playground Monday morning.
Washington health officials Wednesday announced the state’s new plan for living with COVID-19 over the next few months.
Seven months after Karilynn tested positive for COVID-19, she still is on oxygen.
Child sexual assault charges against a man who has worked for organizations to help kids were dropped this month after the prosecution said th…
Employees at the Longview paper mill NORPAC narrowly voted against unionizing last month in the staff's first effort to organize.