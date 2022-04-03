 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $924,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $924,900

Beautiful private estate with plenty of room to play! Effectively built 2001! Easy access to I-5. lots of natural light throughout! Incredible master suite with loft & two decks, custom kitchen & granite open to large sized family room with large windows! Heated In ground pool, sun room, wine room, newer 30x40 shop, large garage & ready for sauna. Running creek, play house & ponds. Don't miss out on this incredible secluded estate!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News