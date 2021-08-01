AMAZING QUALITY CUSTOM 3,370 SF 4 Bed 3.5 Bath HALF ACRE w/ The Best CITY, TERRITORIAL & RIVER VIEWS Plus a 550 SF 1 Bed 1 Bath APARTMENT. Total Remodel in 2015-2016. GATED Entry. PRIVATE. NEW PEX Plumbing & NEW ELECTRICAL. NEW WINDOWS. NEW ROOF & SKYLIGHTS. HICKORY Flooring. ITALIAN PORCELAIN Tile Flooring. Master Suite w/ Fireplace, Coffee Bar & Balcony. INCREDIBLE KITCHEN w/ ISLAND. WI Pantry. QUARTZ Countertops. LED LIGHTING. SUNROOM. COVERED OUTDOOR DINING ROOM. Gazebo. TREX DECK. NEW HVAC.
5 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $845,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Longview, state apportion is about 85% of the budget.
Owner Shelley Martin plans to hang up her apron and close her roughly 18-year-old business Saturday, so grab your cream horns before it's too late.
An argument between teenagers left one stabbed in the neck Friday evening at a Longview apartment.
The primary race for position 1 on the Longview School Board appears to be down to a race between Don Cox, a parent and Wahkiakum teacher, and…
KELSO — From the very first pitch of the Pacific Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament, Kelso was the team to beat.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
KELSO — As Jim Hewey said, it was bound to happen eventually this weekend.
Cowlitz County faces near record low July rainfalls, leaving a Longview nursery to re-evaluate watering system
A rainfall and staffing shortage this summer forced Longview nursery co-owner Dixie Edwards to rethink how to water her 7 acres of native and …
The hospital has banned visitors on and off since the pandemic began.