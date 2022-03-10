5 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $844,400

Welcome to this custom hillside home with breath-taking views! The luxury property offers 4785 SF, 5 bdrms, 3 bthrms, new roof, separate entrances for 2 living spaces, updated gourmet kitchen has B/I appliances, 2nd kitchen on lower level, plus a theatre rm. Enjoy the indoor Solarium with B/I hot tub that overlooks the breathtaking yard. Addtl amenities include 575SF shop, new composite deck, 2 car garage, beautifully landscaped grounds with water falls & pond. This is a once in a lifetime home!