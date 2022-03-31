Fantastic Floor plan with separate living quarters. From curb to comfort you will love living here. Home boast large open kitchen/Living room concept with new laminate flooring, dark kitchen cabinets with SS appliances & Quarts counter tops. Large new deck off kitchen great for entertaining! 2 master suites with baths, updated plumbing, New HVAC System, updated electrical, 4 remodeled baths, new trim/doors and so much more. So much to list come tour today!
5 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $535,000
