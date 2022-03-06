5 Bed 3 Bath w/ 2 Primary Bedrooms. 2302 +/- SF. NEW DUCTLESS HEATING & COOLING. Spacious Living Room. Family Room w/ Cozy Pellet Stove & w/ BUILT INS. Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances. Dining Area. Attached Garage. LARGE Lot Fully Fenced w/ CEDAR Fencing. Outdoor Fireplace. Plentiful Garden Boxes & Garden Spaces. HUGE Deck. Off Street Parking & RV Parking w/ Electrical. Patio. NEW ROOF. NEW Flooring. Cul de sac. Just Mins to I-5. Rural Kelso Location. Great Site & Setting. Treed Surroundings.
5 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $485,000
- Updated
