5 Bed 3 Bath w/ 2 Primary Bedrooms. 2302 +/- SF. NEW DUCTLESS HEATING & COOLING. Spacious Living Room. Family Room w/ Cozy Pellet Stove & w/ BUILT INS. Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances. Dining Area. Attached Garage. LARGE Lot Fully Fenced w/ CEDAR Fencing. Outdoor Fireplace. Plentiful Garden Boxes & Garden Spaces. HUGE Deck. Off Street Parking & RV Parking w/ Electrical. Patio. NEW ROOF. NEW Flooring. Cul de sac. Just Mins to I-5. Rural Kelso Location. Great Site & Setting. Treed Surroundings.
5 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $467,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelso and Longview police officers are working to identify six people who are suspected in four crimes over the last two weeks.
A Longview man was sentenced to almost five years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography in January.
The Columbia Riverkeeper filed a lawsuit accusing a timber company of violating stormwater quality laws at its Longview mill, the group said M…
Longview police are asking for information on a Saturday bank robbery suspect.
KALAMA — When Vic Leatzow moved to the Pacific Northwest in the mid-1980s, firefighting wasn’t on his radar.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A man who allegedly tried to stab someone in Longview and led officers on a high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 5, was struck by a vehic…
Wheeled all-terrain vehicles (WATVs) now are allowed on three sections of state highways in Cowlitz County, expanding on a 2019 approval of th…
Red Leaf Organic Coffee is opening a location in Toutle in June, bringing the local coffee chain its seventh store in Cowlitz County.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.