Charming Daylight Ranch on almost half an acre. The adjacent tax lot is included with this sale, presenting an exciting opportunity for your future plans. There's an inviting living room, with sliders that lead to a deck that offers picturesque territorial views, and an impressive stone woodburning fireplace, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The spacious kitchen/dining combo has new appliances, an abundance of cupboard and counter space, and plenty of room for hosting family and friends. The main floor offers three comfortable bedrooms and a full bathroom, ensuring ample space for your family's needs. The full daylight basement is a versatile space with a bonus room that's perfect for a primary bedroom suite with the added comfort of a fireplace. This level also features a bathroom with hookups for a shower and kitchen facilities, providing an excellent opportunity for separate living quarters, an in-law suite, or potential rental income. Additionally, you'll find an extra bedroom, a convenient laundry area, and tons of storage space throughout the basement. Outside, the property offers a sprawling and private outdoor area, complete with mature trees and room for a garden. With the potential for separate living quarters and the additional tax lot, this home is both a comfortable residence and an investment in your future.