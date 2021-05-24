Investment opportunity, house featuring 3 full units. Two 2 bedroom 1 bathroom units and a Studio. Ideal cash flowing rental or multi generational home. Property features a new roof in 2019, ample parking and a large fenced yard. Conversion from home to triplex not permitted, buyers to due diligence. View More
5 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $250000
The city of Longview will enforce its garage and yard sale rules even though the activities don’t require a permit.
A Kelso man died and a Longview man was injured in a head-on crash Tuesday evening on Ocean Beach Highway near Stella.
Early morning fire damages Country Village Nutrition, authorities consider the cause to be suspicious
Longview fire officials are investigating a “suspicious” blaze that broke out early Wednesday morning at Country Village Nutrition.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Commission investigator Lisa Christon told the commission at a January meeting that the school board submitted a complaint that Carter used his position to obtain a vehicle from the district without following proper district polices including placing it for sale in a public setting. Carter denied wrongdoing.
CENTRALIA — Unidentified human remains were discovered Sunday in the Chehalis River, police say.
With Demi Lovato revealing that they are non-binary and using they/them pronouns, it's a good time to make sure you're up to speed on pronoun etiquette.
The suspect, 34-year-old James Gorman-Lykken of Vancouver, was confronted by the homeowner and fled.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
The Longview City Council will have at least one new face next year, and incumbents in Longview and Kelso all have at least one challenger, as…