 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $250000

5 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $250000

Investment opportunity, house featuring 3 full units. Two 2 bedroom 1 bathroom units and a Studio. Ideal cash flowing rental or multi generational home. Property features a new roof in 2019, ample parking and a large fenced yard. Conversion from home to triplex not permitted, buyers to due diligence. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News