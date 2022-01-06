 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $715,000

This proposed home is only one of many Adair Homes options available on this beautiful view parcel in Kalama. It includes granite counters, stainless appliances, luxurious vinyl plank flooring & upgraded window package to highlight the view. Use Adair or bring your own builder. Price listed is only an estimate. Contract will be written only for the land priced at $124,900. A separate contract will need to be written with Adair Homes or your builder. Photos are examples only.

