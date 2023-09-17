Lovely 2-story home nestled on private and secluded 6.24-acre property. Spacious layout with excellent flow, abundant natural light, and seasonal Columbia River views from the upper level. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, and large eating area with slider to backyard. Formal living and dining rooms. Main-level primary retreat with walk-in closet and private, spa-like bathroom featuring jetted tub and step-in shower. Upstairs, find a large family room/loft and four additional, spacious bedrooms - ideal for home office, play space, or guest rooms. Outdoors, enjoy a large covered front porch and beautiful territorial views. Property is perfect for gardening and small livestock, includes small creek, detached 34x26 shop with power, and room for RV parking. Tranquil country setting only 4 miles to top rated Kalama schools and rapidly emerging Kalama waterfront featuring shops, restaurants, and Columbia River access.