5 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $565,000

Rare 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home on large corner lot in desirable Community. Home features great curb appeal with 3-car driveway, natural stone veneer with cement plank siding. Inside, offers largewindows with lots of natural light right into a vaulted great room. Sleek hardwood flooring w/with dark granitecountertops with classic cherry wood cabinets & SS/Appliances. Kitchen opens up to living room with large covered backdeck great for entertaining. Fenced yard with Wifi-enabled forced air/AC.