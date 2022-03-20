5 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $499,000

Beautiful 6 acre property w/ gorgeous year-round fish bearing creek & areas for swimming, no flood ins required. Relax on your sprawling back deck & enjoy the view into your park-like backyard w/ fruit trees! Enjoy the wildlife passing through or watch your horses graze in the two fenced pastures. Property includes 2 stall barn & electric fencing, new water system/softener. Spacious open floor plan 5 bed 2 bath home! 2 bdrms are non conforming. Potential to subdivide, buyer to do due diligence.