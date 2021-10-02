 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $995,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $995,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $995,000

Absolute Deal!! 5 min to I-5. 30 min to PDX. Red hot buy!. Priced way below market price. Amazing views of Columbia River, St. Helens, + city lights. 4 beds 5 ba. Master and 2nd bed Rm on main for multi generational living. 2 master up + 1 more bedroom, loft/office plus Bonus Rm up. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and pantry. FR media room on on lower level w/ surround sound stays w/ home. See Drone video 2. Gated community. Only $185. per foot. You could not rebuild this home for this price.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News