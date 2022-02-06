4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $975,000

TALK ABOUT A VIEW! Beautiful estate on 5.14 acres! Have horses? Even better! 3,172 sq ft. 4bd / 2.5 bth. Granite counters, wet bar in living room, huge bonus room / bedroom, and a fireplace in the Primary! Three car garage with detached shop! Shop has upstairs plus 5 horse stalls with hot/cold wash rack. Pond in middle of property. What more could you ask for!