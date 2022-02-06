 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $975,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $975,000

TALK ABOUT A VIEW! Beautiful estate on 5.14 acres! Have horses? Even better! 3,172 sq ft. 4bd / 2.5 bth. Granite counters, wet bar in living room, huge bonus room / bedroom, and a fireplace in the Primary! Three car garage with detached shop! Shop has upstairs plus 5 horse stalls with hot/cold wash rack. Pond in middle of property. What more could you ask for!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News