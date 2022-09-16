Beautiful one level living on 2 acres. Enjoy views and creek from the 16x18 partially covered deck. Room for all your toys w/oversized 5 car garage space & RV/Boat parking w/ electrical hook ups. Tons of storage incl space in unfinished daylight basement. Light & bright open concept w/ large windows, cozy gas fireplace, built ins, hickory floors, granite, ss app, tile backsplash. Master suite offers large walk in, tiled shower & dbl sinks. Just mins to salmon fish hatchery & boat launches!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $899,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weyerhaeuser Co. workers in Washington and Oregon overwhelmingly voted this month to give its union strike authority — the first step before e…
Local goes from Longview to New York to Milan.
In a city built on the backs of lumber employees, unionized Weyerhaeuser woodworkers are striking for the first time in 36 years, saying Longv…
Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state after a procession through the streets of London. Full coverage here, including live video and photos.
A man who stole prescription medications from the pharmacy at the Longview Walgreens last week has not been identified.
Residents had voiced concerns that the project is not compatible with the neighborhood and poses traffic and safety hazards.
Hundreds of people packed into Longview City Hall on Thursday night, beseeching city leaders to not place a hosted homeless encampment in down…
Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city.
Here are some of the more than 40 breweries slated to be at Saturday's event.
Free COVID-19 tests are still available: here's how to order them and report positive results.