4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $889,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $889,000

Private Riverfront Estate w/Fantastic River & Sunset Views! Nestled in trees as the Lewis River flows by the Entire West side of the Property! Friends & Family will Enjoy Camping & Swimming in this Park-like setting! Large Rooms & Oversized Windows to Capture Nature into Every Room! Updated Home w/Vinyl Plank & Tile Flooring, Lighting Fixtures, Interior Paint, and New Microwave & Oven. Decks were replaced 4years ago. Huge 30x56 Garage Plus 2 rooms below, All Living Space Above. Must See Video!!

