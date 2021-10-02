4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $875,000

Rare Opportunity on Finn Hall Rd. Woodland! 4.98 Acres of Stunning Views, Immaculate 2 Level Custom Built Home ready for your charm. Enjoy your evenings on the new cooking area and deck. Secluded, quiet and minutes from freeway 12x20 Shed. Smart Home Heating Control, Interior Blinds included. Cherry Hardwood Floors. 2945 sq ft, 4 Bedrooms, Built 2005, 2.5 bath. Potential bedroom on main. Extended Dining Room, large master bedroom and bath, walk in closets, Bonus Room, Game Room on Main, + more.