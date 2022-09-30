Beautiful one level living on 2 acres. Enjoy views and creek from the 16x18 partially covered deck. Room for all your toys w/oversized 5 car garage space & RV/Boat parking w/ electrical hook ups. Tons of storage incl space in unfinished daylight basement. Light & bright open concept w/ large windows, cozy gas fireplace, built ins, hickory floors, granite, ss app, tile backsplash. Master suite offers large walk in, tiled shower & dbl sinks. Just mins to salmon fish hatchery & boat launches!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $865,000
