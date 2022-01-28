 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $849,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $849,000

Gently lived in one owner custom home. Enjoy the gorgeous sunsets and Columbia River views from the covered deck surrounded by beautiful fir trees, lawns of lavender plants and grapes. Views of the Lewis River Valley and Cascade Mtns can be enjoyed from the front of the home. 280 acre gated community with only 40 homesites. Please enjoy the 2 attached video tours, one is a driving tour of the Community and the other is a 3D Matter port tour of the home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News