Stunning five acre parcel to build your dream home on! Nestled in the rolling hills above Woodland this site includes gorgeous views of the Columbia River, Lewis River, mountains, trees and the valley below. Build your own dream home or work with a preferred builder and choose a plan. Endless possibility!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Longview, state apportion is about 85% of the budget.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
KELSO — From the very first pitch of the Pacific Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament, Kelso was the team to beat.
The primary race for position 1 on the Longview School Board appears to be down to a race between Don Cox, a parent and Wahkiakum teacher, and…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
KELSO — As Jim Hewey said, it was bound to happen eventually this weekend.
Cowlitz County faces near record low July rainfalls, leaving a Longview nursery to re-evaluate watering system
A rainfall and staffing shortage this summer forced Longview nursery co-owner Dixie Edwards to rethink how to water her 7 acres of native and …
The hospital has banned visitors on and off since the pandemic began.
Eight new Amtrak Cascades trains will run through Kelso by 2025 in a multi-billion dollar project to entice riders to travel by rail, not the …
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.