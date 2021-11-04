4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $831,250

Price Improvement on Finn Hall Rd. Woodland! 4.98 Acres of Beautiful Views. Immaculate 2 Level Custom Built Home Built 2005. New Outside cooking area and deck. Secluded, quiet and minutes from freeway 12x20 Shed. Smart Home Heating Control, Interior Blinds included. Cherry Hardwood Floors. 2945 sq ft, 4 Bedrooms, Open Kitchen, 2.5 bath. Lots of Natural Lighting. New Carpet in Dining Room, Large Master Bedroom and Bath, Walk in Closets, Bonus Room, Game Room with Pool Table + More.