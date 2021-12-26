 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $799,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $799,900

Waffle and Ice Cream! Paradise & Stunning Views on Finn Hall Rd! Master/Office on Main! Custom Built Home resting on 4.98 Acres. New Outside cooking area and deck with all appliances included! Smart Home Heating Control, Interior Blinds included. Cherry Hardwood Floors. 2945 sq ft, 4 Bedrooms, Open Kitchen, 2.5 bath. Lots of Natural Lighting. New Carpet in Dining Room, Large Master Bedroom and Bath, Walk in Closets, Bonus Room, Game Room + MORE.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Removal of eagle nest tree in West Longview ruffles feathers

Removal of eagle nest tree in West Longview ruffles feathers

Bryce Clary, with the local auto dealership Bud Clary and Finch Drive, LLC, said the company “has worked with the City of Longview and USFWS, and has obtained the necessary permits to remove an unsafe tree from the property around Finch Drive in West Longview.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News