This is the home with a shop you've been waiting for...2 years new and lightly lived in! NO waiting to build new construction. Home is located in a gated community, close to town and homes are on 2 acres each. SHOP is 24'x 36' with a 10'x 16' door. RV/BOAT parking. 30 AMP service for an RV on the side of the garage on the house. Garage is 24' x 22'. Light & bright 4 bedroom home with primary suite on one side of the house and laundry and the other 3 bedrooms and 1 bath are located on the opposite side of the great room living set up for added privacy! Home placement is perfect to take advantage of territorial views and a peek at the Columbia River in the distance. Comcast high speed internet for buyers looking to work remote from home. New gravity pressure distribution septic and shared well with one other home. Forced air furnace, A/C and a 50 gallon hybrid hot water heater. The home was just built in 2021 and is perfectly move in ready!