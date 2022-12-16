Beautiful one level living on 2 acres. Enjoy views and creek from the 16x18 partially covered deck. Room for all your toys w/oversized 5 car garage space & RV/Boat parking w/ electrical hook ups. Tons of storage incl space in unfinished daylight basement. Light & bright open concept w/ large windows, cozy gas fireplace, built ins, hickory floors, granite, ss app, tile backsplash. Master suite offers large walk in, tiled shower & dbl sinks. Just mins to salmon fish hatchery & boat launches!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $765,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The alleged altercation occurred at Oregon Way Tavern in Longview.
Projects to help fish navigate Washington’s rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government.
The church is the First Baptist Church located at 747 Wheeler St. in Longview.
Occasionally, the kangaroos have a Triscuit.
The 83-year-old had to sleep in the trunk of his car overnight.
More than a week has passed since a landslide occurred and blocked all lanes near milepost 74.
The suspect allegedly threatened to murder and "barbecue" federally elected officials.
The victim told police he was dragged about 50 feet while the suspect drove away in his van.
The alleged crimes occurred roughly 13 years ago.
Alabama Street to close Tuesday