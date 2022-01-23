 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $649,900

Beautiful updated farmhouse on over 10 serene and private acres with a pond and year-round creek. Located just 15 minutes outside of Woodland, this home and location will not disappoint. Plenty of room for horses, additional shops or barns, cattle, & more. Inside you will find an open concept floor plan with tons of room for entertaining. The second level features 4 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry room. The third flood has ample space for additional bedrooms or bonus rooms.

